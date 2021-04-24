Rahm and Palmer, seven shots behind the leaders at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The American Ryan palmer and spanish Jon rahm, defending champions, are ninth tied with six other teams seven strokes behind the leaders after the second day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a PGA Tour tournament that is played in pairs, in which they finished with 71 strokes (-1) to accumulate 136, eight under par, which allowed them to climb two positions in the classification and overcome the cut that was established at -6.

On the second day, played in the alternate shooting modality, the team formed by the Americans Tony Finau Y Cameron champion delivered a 68 hit card (-4) and both joined the Norwegians Viktor hovland Y Kris ventura to share the leadership with a cumulative of 131 (-13).

“I know we are having a good time with this format so far,” he commented. Finau about the only team tournament on the PGA Tour. “We have both played really solid golf and we are at the top of the rankings.

The American golfer said that the key has been that they are enjoying the course, without adding pressure to their game, because they are among teammates.

Hovland Y Fortune, who came to the day as provisional leaders, had a record of 69 (-3) to equal Finau Y Champ.

The teams will play the best ball modality on Saturday and will close with a round of alternate shots on Sunday.

Something that the two teams of Latin American players formed by the Argentines could not achieve Nelson Ledesma Y Fabian Gomez who had a signed card of 76 strokes (+4) for a cumulative of 142 (-2).

The team formed by the Argentine could not overcome the cut Andres Romero and the Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who also had the same accumulated as the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos who formed a couple with the American Mark Anderson.