Rahm and García, in prominent groups in the US PGA

Jon rahm Y Sergio garcia, the two Spanish golfers participating in the PGA Championship, have been included in outstanding groups for the first two days of the second Grand slam of the season that will be played from Thursday to Sunday at the Kiawah Island.

The Basque, world No. 3, will share the game with the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and the American Patrick Reed, while Sergio García (46th) will do so with the current No. 1 in the ranking, the North American Dustin Johnson, and the Irish Shane Lowry.

Main departures on Thursday:

13.27 h

P. Casey (Ing) -G. Higgo (RSA) -M. Leishman (Aus)

13.38 h

R. Fowler (USA) -A. Scott (Aus) -T. Hatton (Eng)

14.06 h

H. Stenson (Sue) -D. Willett (Ing) -B. Watson (USA)

14.22 h

L. Westwood (Ing) -V. Hovland (Nor) -X. Schauffele (USA)

14.33 h

R. McIlroy (Irl. N.) – J. Thomas (USA) -B. Koepka (USA)

14.44 h

C. Morikawa (USA) -B. DeChambeau (USA) -H. Matsuyama (Jap)

19.25 h

J. Rahm (ESP) -T. Fleetwood (Ing) -P. Reed (USA)

20.09 h

S. García (ESP) -D. Johnson (USA) -S. Lowry (Irl)