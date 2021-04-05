Rahm and García fall in the quarterfinals of the World Match Play

Jon rahm and Sergio garcia have fallen this Saturday in the quarterfinals of the World Match Play, in Austin (Texas, USA), a good collective performance by the two Spanish golfers in a tournament marked by the premature elimination of the majority of favorites.

In fact, Rahm (3rd) was the only top-16 who fulfilled the forecast by reaching the round of 16, as the Englishman Tommy fleetwood (21st) was the next top seed in the playoffs.

Garcia lost against the French Victor perez (4 holes ahead and 3 to be played) and Rahm gave in to the American Scottie scheffler (3 and 1), two opponents who were firmer and more regular than them, very necessary virtues to succeed in this competition format.

Both Jon and Sergio gave off very good feelings in the group stage and were nominated as possible champions by beating their rivals in the round of 16: the Basque beat the South African Erik van rooyen (3 and 2) and the Castellón surpassed the Canadian Mackenzie hughes (2 and 1). However, Scheffler and Perez later pulled the Spaniards out of the fight for victory.

Victor Perez will be measured in the semifinals at Billy horschel. The Frenchman is the only non-American golfer present in the penultimate round of the tournament. Matt Kuchar and Scottie Scheffler, stars of the other semifinal, secure a local finalist in Austin.

Quarter finals:

Victor Perez (Fra / 31) to Sergio Garcia (ESP / 39) 4 and 3

Billy Horschel (USA / 32) to Tommy Fleetwood (Ing / 21) 19th hole

Scottie Scheffler (USA / 30) to Jon Rahm (ESP / 3) 3 and 1

Matt Kuchar (USA / 52) to Brian Harman (USA / 54) 2 and 1

Round of 16:

Jon Rahm (ESP / 3) to Erik van Rooyen (RSA / 62) 3 and 2

Tommy Fleetwood (Ing / 21) to Dylan Frittelli (RSA / 64) 4 and 3

Billy Horschel (USA / 32) to Kevin Streelman (USA / 53) 3 and 1

Victor Perez (Fra / 31) to Robert MacIntyre (Esc / 41) 5 and 4

Scottie Scheffler (USA / 30) to Ian Poulter (Ing / 60) 5 and 4

Sergio García (ESP / 39) to Mackenzie Hughes (Can / 48) 5 and 4

Brian Harman (USA / 54) to Bubba Watson (USA / 55) 2 and 1

Matt Kuchar (USA / 52) bat Jordan Spieth (USA / 49) 1 up