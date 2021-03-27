Rahm and Garcia come to the weekend; eliminated Ancer and Niemann

03/27/2021 at 07:20 CET

EFE / Austin

The Spanish Jon Rahm and Sergio García they followed hits in the third round and playoffs of the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, of the PGA Tour, within the group mode, by winning his pass to the weekend’s knockout competition.

The Mexican Abraham Ancer, who lost in the third round, but qualified for the playoffs, could not overcome them and was eliminated, as happened to the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann.

Rahm was once again dominant with his punches and after drawing the third round match with the American Ryan palmer, who made a birdie on the 18th hole to deliver a 5-5 card, in the sudden death of the playoff both golfers met again within Group 3 and the victory went to the Spaniard, who became the only top 20 that continued in the tournament and will be in the knockout stage of the weekend at the Austin Country Club.

His compatriot Garcia beat the English veteran Lee Westwood in the longest of the eight playoffs with a 9-iron from 161 yards to a front pin on the fourth par-3 hole that landed just beyond the pin and returned to the hole. That gave him a win over Westwood and sent him into the knockout stage of the weekend for the third time in a row.

Garcia was in awe of his winning shot, but was quick to point out that he had to hit a three-meter par and a two-and-a-half for par on the previous two holes just to stay in the game through the playoffs. “The two putts I made … huge to keep going,” Garcia declared. “And then obviously the shot at 4, it’s a great shot, but then you’re lucky that it doesn’t hit the flag in the first place, because it must have been very close to hitting the flag, and then it comes back in. Obviously very happy about that. ” Westwood was also in awe and wrote on his Twitter account that “Well, 28 years on tour and I thought I had seen it all. I hadn’t seen it!”

Just as impressive was the momentum of Robert MacIntyre, the 24-year-old Scotsman with a lot of courage and a lot of struggle. I was 1 down against the American Adam Long, who was ready to advance with compatriot Dustin Johnson in the front group about to lose to Kevin Na. Johnson moved less than six feet away from his par putt (Na only had over three feet for birdie) and his caddy, brother Austin, came within a few feet of the cup to help read the putt. Out of nowhere, a ball shot up the left side of the edge around the green and rolled in front of the caddy’s feet. Johnson had to mark MacIntyre’s ball in order to kick. MacIntyre didn’t realize what happened, except that he knew he hit the shot of his life. “Probably one of the luckiest and best golf shots I’ve ever made,” MacIntyre said. “You have to keep fighting until the end, and that shows that anything can happen in this game.”

Was what he did Ancer in his playoff duel with the American veteran Kevin Streelman, 42, who on par 4 of hole 1 achieved a birdie to overcome and eliminate the Mexican golfer.

Neither could Niemann be in the weekend of the tournament that distributes 10.5 million dollars, after losing to the also American Bubba watson, on the second hole of the playoff, a par 4, in which the Chilean golfer made a bogey.

In the third round of the tournament, which was played in the morning, the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz lost to the Irish Shane lowry 4-7 until hole 16 (3 above) so it was not necessary to play the last two of the round.