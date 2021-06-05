Rahm and Cantlay, co-leaders of The Memorial after the suspension of the day due to lack of light

The Spanish Jon rahm, defending champion, leads the provisional standings tied with the American Patrick Cantlay, when he was on the 14th hole and the afternoon session of the second round of The Memorial tournament, of the PGA Tour, had to be suspended due to lack of light.

If the opening day also had to be postponed due to the rain that fell on the Muirfield Village Golf Club, in Dublin (Ohio), this time it was the lack of light that prevented all players from completing the tour of the renovated course designed by the legendary Jack nicklaus.

While Cantlay, who played in the morning, completed the round with a record of 67 strokes (-5) to accumulate 136 (-8), Rahm Before the suspension he had a record of (-5) after having achieved six birdies, the last one on the thirteenth hole, and one bogey, which he committed on the twelfth.

This Saturday, first thing in the morning, the afternoon session of the second round will be completed and the third will be played, where Rahm He hopes to arrive with an even better record than the provisional one, given that his adaptation to the field was complete, as he did last year when he also took the victory.

While the weekend’s competition will also have the American Scottie scheffler, which ended with a record of 71 hits (-1) and accumulated 138 (-6).

The Mexican Carlos Ortiz He shone with a record of 68 strokes (-4) that allowed him to rise 27 positions and be fourth with 139 (-5) and share it with three other golfers who could not complete the course of the afternoon session either.

Another player who could not finish was the Spanish Rafael Cabrera, that he was on the eleventh hole with a partial record of par and (-4) with which he signed in the first round, which gives him all the options to also be in the weekend’s competition if the cut remains at (+ two).

The one that Colombians will no longer be able to overcome Camilo Villegas, who delivered a signed card of 75 (+3) for an accumulated of 148 (+4), one less than the 149 (+5) that the Chilean had Joaquin Niemann and the Argentine Emiliano Grillo that at the end of the day they handed out signed cards of 75 (+3) and 78 (+6), respectively.

Another Latin American player who was left out of the weekend’s competition was the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz with a record of 75 (+3) and accumulated 151 (+7).