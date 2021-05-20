Rahm, among the favorites in the 2021 PGA Championship

05/20/2021 at 9:23 AM CEST

EFE

Although the Spanish Jon rahm He has not yet been able to win a tournament this season and dropped to third place in recent weeks in the world rankings, his name is among the great favorites to fight for the title of the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship, which will start from of this Thursday.

Next to the Biscayan, another 155 golfers will be ready to fight for the win at the Kiawh Island Ocean Course, South Carolina, where the competition will take place, and which will break the mark of being the longest course, 7.2 kilometers, that has hosted one of the four main professional tournaments of the season.

All of them will have to bring good play, courage and control their nerves to overcome four rounds full of pressure on what could be a very difficult golf course if the weather, and especially the wind, does not cooperate.

The Spanish player will not have to run to this appointment this time from the delivery room, as he did in the April Masters and will have the great opportunity to achieve the great dream of his first major. His wife gave birth to the couple’s first child a few days before Masters week. Even so, Rahm he finished tied for fifth, his sixth top-10 in his past 12 majors.

MCILROY, ANOTHER FAVORITE

Rahm He has not played his best golf in recent tournaments, but he is expected to fight from day one to be among the favorites, led by the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who in 2012 already won on the same stage with an eight-stroke advantage, the widest margin in tournament history.

McIlroy After winning the Wells Fargo tournament two weeks ago and ending an 18-month drought without a title, they have once again placed themselves among the favorites to win, as have Americans Dustin Johnson, leader in the ranking, and Justin thomas, which ranks second after unseating Rahm, which is third. Even if Johnson and his compatriot Brooks koepka They reach the second-oldest of the season with persistent knee injuries.

Along with them players like the Americans Jordan sppieth, who has resurrected his career this season after a long slump, will attempt to become the sixth player in history to complete his career Grand Slam.