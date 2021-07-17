Rahm (68) is still on the rise after Matchday 3 but is still far from the top

Return of contrasts to Jon rahm, 68 strokes (-2), for 204 (-6) in the top ten, but still far from the leaders in the third day of the British Open, the so-called ‘movement’, in a Royal St.George’s sunny, little wind, the field relatively open, and the flags somewhat more complicated.

Rahm did not lose ground, on the contrary, he continued to rise compared to those at the top, something that they cannot say for example Brooks koepka, the world no. 1 Dustin Johnson (What a pájara had this Saturday DJ), not to mention Rory McIlroy or Bryson DeChambeau, lost in the rankings.

Everything that is not ending the day four strokes behind the leader in the absence of the Sunday day seems like a very difficult undertaking for the Basque, who this Saturday to be able to end up in a bad mood due to a situation of the ball on the 18th hole of authentic bad luck, he did it with a good face making a three-meter putt to save a repair pair after signing a card with ‘up & downs’.

A card that had an important moment, the bogey-6 in par 5 of the first part of the course, but that Jon instead of wrinkling, took out his chest and there in the end he wanted to continue having his options, scoring three birdies on holes 12 , 14 and 17. On the 14th hole, the second par 5 on the course, this time Rahm was able to putt for eagle.

Jon did not have, however, the quota of birdies that he usually has, but he took the job with a note and we must not detract from the 68 shots at all because already at the clubhouse he could wait calmly to see if by chance Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa (they add up to five ‘majors’ and several second places in ‘majors’) they lowered the piston a little or did not shoot at the top of the table.

Rahm signed his best lap in a Grand Slam on Friday, the South African broke the record for total strokes in a British after 36 holes with 129 (the record in a ‘major’ is held by Koepka with 128 in the 2019 PGA) and Jon he was one of five players who did not stain his bogey card.

Much of the fault was correcting the degrees of the face of the Basque putter after the first round in the club truck of his sponsor brand (something imperceptible for mortals but yes for a world-class golfer like him). This Saturday Rahm missed putts, like the one meter for par on hole 1, but overall he was right on the green and those who did not enter the hole brushed or licked it.

In golf, anything can happen, and in a British links even more. But if this Sunday, as planned, there is no wind at Royal St.George’s, the Biscayan will need an extra, to get a rabbit out of his hat, to achieve the US Open-British Open double. Out of desire, out of desire, out of fight, out of heart, out of courage, out of golf and honoring the memory of Seve Ballesteros, the only Spanish champion the British has ever had, he won’t be left.