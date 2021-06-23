in Football

Raheem Sterling’s goal in the Czech Republic vs England of the Eurocup 2021 (Video)

England faces the last game of the group stage with the duty to win and pass as first in the group to convince and convince herself that she is a candidate for the title, but with the fly behind her ear to know that a second place can give them a more accessible crossing.

The Selection of the Rose He took the lead after Premier League Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling scored in the 12th minute of the first half after a very poor record from the Czech Republic’s defensive back.

Also read: Liga Mx: Cruz Azul is not for sale; Cooperative denies financial crisis

Grealish grabbed the ball off a cross from the right side, leaving him a hand-like pass that Raheem Sterling only had to head in to put the momentary 1-0 on the board.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Microsoft Edge surprises again by facilitating the way in which links are shared between devices

many references in the opening credits and more images