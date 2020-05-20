Share

Several years after its premiere, the movie Thor: Ragnarok (2017) continues to surprise us thanks to the Concept Art of the gladiators who fought in the arena of The Grand Master.

One of the best moments in Thor: Ragnarok and probably the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is the battle between the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the sand of the planet Sakaar. Although the result is a bit misleading due to the intervention of The Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum), it is without a doubt a spectacular battle of two of the strongest characters in the Avengers.

There were plans for the Thor: Ragnarok movie to have more Gladiator fights before the final big battle between Thor and Hulk. But in the end they decided to cut that scene and we couldn’t get to see it in theaters. However, the artist Andy Park created the Concept Art of that personages who gave their lives for the entertainment of the public.



Will we return to Sakaar in the sequel?

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios has trusted again Taika Waititi to make one more movie of the God of Thunder. Your title will be Thor: Love and Thunder and it will hit theaters in 2022, after the release date was changed due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.

So the director will use the same ingredients as in Thor: Ragnarok and there will be a huge dose of humor and action. But it would also be interesting to know what happened to The Grand Master after the gladiators started a revolution in Sakaar.

For now they have confirmed that Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tessa Thompson (Valkiria) will return. In addition Christian Bale will be in the film, but his character is kept secret for now.

