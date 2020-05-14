The recommendations to stay home and the social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic should not be taken lightly, an example of this is that an actor from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ revealed that his daughter has a coronavirus.

Since mid-March, Various countries have urged people to stay home as a measure to curb and avoid infections.

But, still there are cases of infected in people who took time to present symptoms or are even asymptomatic, that is, they have the disease but do not comply with some of the possible signs.

During an interview on a radio show in Dublin, with the actor was it was revealed that Matt Damon’s daughter has coronavirus.

Matt Damon stated that his daughter, Alexia, contracted the disease along with her roommates, but assured listeners that she had already recovered.

“She had Covid-19 very early, along with her roommates. We’re going to go back to Los Angeles and Alexia is going out, so we’ll all be together and find out what the hell we’re going to do. It is such a strange limbo that we are all in, ”declared the actor.

Matt Damon’s daughter has a coronavirus, but obviously the actor stated that it is more alarming for his grandmothers than for her.

“I think we all have the message now. Everyone is doing isolation and social distancing and hand washing and all we can to mitigate this. But it is terrifying, certainly for our parents, “said the American actor.

As Damon alludes, the virus appears to pose little threat to young people, or anyone under 65 without an underlying health condition, while posing a serious problem for seniors.

Alexia is currently in New York studying, while Damon has been residing in Ireland, filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical drama ‘The Last Duel’.