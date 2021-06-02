Ragnarok ‘delayed release until 2022

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed what was already an open secret for months. God of War: RagnarokAs the sequel to the 2018 game is unofficially known, it won’t arrive this year. While Sony had anticipated its launch throughout 2021, today they updated the community to inform them that We can enjoy it until 2022. At the moment, yes, we do not know the exact date.

Additionally, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, announced that God of War: Ragnarok will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Therefore, they will follow exactly the same strategy as with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West. It is worth mentioning that the latter, apparently, will take the launch season that originally belonged to God of War: Ragnarok. That is, the end of 2021.

Hulst himself points out that the development of God of War: Ragnarok began after that of Horizon Forbidden West. The reason for the delay, unsurprisingly, is related to the project schedule. Santa Mónica Studio needs more time to finalize its work. “We have made the decision to move this game into next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the incredible God of War game that we all want to play,” said the manager.

Hulst mentions that the creative team behind God of War: Ragnarok could not give up their health and well-being to deliver the video game in 2021. It is clear that Sony is trying avoid one more crunch controversy at all costs, since these negative situations tend to damage the image of companies. Fortunately, it seems that the industry is slowly beginning to pay more attention to taking care of its employees to avoid overexploitation.

Although Sony does not mention it, perhaps because it is a rather worn “justification” in the industry, the pandemic likely affected the development schedule for God of War: Ragnarok. Sony’s internal studios had to adapt to remote work, and the pace of progress is certainly not the same as face-to-face work. At least, of course, during the first months of adaptation. Let us not doubt that other projects will also be postponed in the following months.

