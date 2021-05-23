Raghu Raghuram is the new CEO of VMware | News | Market

VMware has announced that its board of directors has appointed Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram as the new CEO and member of the board of directors (filling the vacancy left by Pat Gelsinger), effective June 1, 2021. Raghuram is an industry veteran and a Business leader currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for VMware Cloud Products and Services.

“I am very excited for Raghu to take over as CEO of VMware. Throughout his career, he has led with integrity and conviction, playing a critical role in the success of VMware, ”said Michael Dell, Chairman of the VMware Board of Directors. “Raghu is now in a position to shape the future of VMware, helping customers and partners accelerate their digital businesses in the multicloud world.”

Since joining VMware in 2003, Raghuram has helped drive the company’s strategy and technology evolution throughout VMware’s rich history. He has helped grow the core virtualization business, fueled VMware’s software-defined data center strategy, built VMware’s cloud computing business and SaaS transformation efforts, played a critical role in the company’s M&A strategy and has been key in driving partnerships with Dell Technologies, hyperscalers and other strategic partners.

“VMware is uniquely positioned to lead the era of multicloud computing with an end-to-end software platform that spans the clouds, the data center and the edge, helping to accelerate our customers’ digital transformations.” He said Raghu Raghuram.“I am honored and excited to have been chosen to take this company into a new phase of growth. We have a great opportunity, we have the right solutions, the best team and we will continue with focus, passion and agility ”.

“After a careful and thoughtful search, the board concluded that Raghu is the best person to lead the company as CEO, because he embodies our culture of innovation, represents our values, and has a clear vision for the future of VMware,” he said. Paul Sagan, Head of Investor Relations, VMware. “We also want to thank Zane Rowe for his leadership as interim CEO and the crucial role he plays in continuing as CFO.”

VMware also announced that Sumit Dhawan has been named president, leading all product launch functions, including worldwide sales and trade organization. With his extensive experience in building and expanding subscription businesses and his customer-centric orientation, Dhawan is ideally suited to take the lead in these teams. Currently, Dhawan is Senior Vice President and Director of Customer Service at VMware, where he has helped shape the business strategy for emerging subscription and multicloud offerings, transforming the way VMware customers can consume the brand’s services.

Sanjay Poonen, currently COO, has made a personal decision to leave VMware after his 7 years with the company, where in addition to being COO he led the end customer computing business unit. “On behalf of the board and the company, we thank Sanjay for all his contribution to VMware and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” says Sagan.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Raghu on his promotion to CEO and I know he will take the company to new heights,” said Sanjay Poonen, COO of VMware. “I will be very aware of the success of the company as I embark on my next adventure.”