The confrontation that ensured Flamengo’s passage to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores last year was the milestone for the team to win the titles of the continental tournament and the Brazilian Championship. The evaluation is the right-back Rafinha, who pointed out the duel as Emelec with the decisive for the success of the team.

Defeated 2-0 in Ecuador, Flamengo returned the score at Maracanã and qualified in the penalty shootout. Then, he would pass by Internacional, Grêmio and River Plate to be the champion of the Libertadores.

“It was the games that gave life to us. The return match, at Maracanã, was decisive, it showed that we were able to reap great things in the end. But, of course, we needed to work, form the team, create an identity I knew that Mister had this ability, because the athletes he has under his command are of a very high quality, “said the right-back to Fla TV, the club’s YouTube video channel.

The 2020 season was remarkable for Rafinha. After all, after 14 years in Europe, he left Bayern Munich to make his return to Brazil at the end of the 2018/2019 season. He assessed that it was not an easy challenge, but celebrated his success.

“It was a special year. I decided to face this challenge of returning to Brazil and playing here. Braz and Spindel went to Germany to talk to me. They were several meetings. It was very difficult, after 14 years in Europe. Back to Brazil is complicated, because I already had my razies in Germany, it was a life I built there. Going back and in six months we managed to win two cups like the Brasileirão and Libertadores, to continue playing well, it was special “, he said.

