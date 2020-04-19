In ‘live’ with Marcelo, from Real Madrid, Flamengo’s right-back had already announced the donation of 450 basic baskets in a social project

Rafinha is another Flamengo player to mobilize with the current pandemic scenario and give his share of contribution in the fight against the new coronavirus. The right-back launched the product line “Relógio Campeão”, whose income will be used to directly treat people infected with Covid-19. Shirt 13 shared the news on social networks and the watches are for sale.

– We decided to anticipate this launch due to the pandemic and use part of the income from watches to help against the coronavirus – explained the side.

In addition to Rafinha, Thiago Maia, with infrared thermometer donations and personal protective equipment for the General Hospital of Roraima, Rodrigo Caio, Pedro Rocha, Renê and Bruno Henrique are other athletes from Rubro-Negro who are engaged in social actions regarding the coronavirus.

DONATION NEXT TO MARCELO

Last Thursday, Rafinha participated in a “live” on Instagram “with left-back Marcelo, from Real Madrid. The purpose of the live broadcast was to advertise helping institutions in Rio de Janeiro. In all, 450 baskets basic funds for the Musicalidade project, which operates in the metropolitan region of the city, were donated.

The line of watches launched by right-back Rafinha, from Flamengo (Photo: Disclosure)

The institutions to be benefited (Photo: Reproduction)

