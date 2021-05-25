Rafinha could leave PSG and return to Spain

05/25/2021

On at 20:59 CEST

Martí Grau

Rafinha could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. As reported by the French newspaper L’Équipe, the Brazilian footballer He has not finished convincing the managers of the Parisian club after his arrival from Barça in September 2020.

The player began with prominence in the team as a substitute for Marco Verratti, who was out due to injury earlier in the season. The bad luck of the canterano of the Barça would arrive at the end of 2020 when I contracted Covid-19, thus missing the team’s matches in the first weeks of January and stopping the regularity that Tuchel gave him during the beginning of the course.

Since then, with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as a new coach and the return of Marco Verratti At eleven, Rafinha has not had too many minutes in the Parisian team. Within the technical direction, with Leonardo in command, they would be looking for a way out for the ‘ex’ of Barça.

Possible return to Spain

After going through Barça Y Celta Vigo, the player could once again try his luck in the Spanish league at the 28 years. As France Football said, among the possible interested clubs is the Spanish, who after the promotion would have enough resources to undertake his signing this summer.

The French media also ensures that the player is interested in the offers that may come. PSG, which closed its incorporation for a price of 1.5 million in variablesNow he could do business for the footballer in an operation where both parties would be satisfied.