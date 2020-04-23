Right-back Rafinha left the Bayern Munchen in 2019 to return to acting in Brazilian football. After 14 years in Europe, the 34-year-old made the difficult decision to return. Happy today in Flamengo, Rafinha celebrates a special year in his career.

In Brazil, Rafinha only worked for Coritiba for less than three years. He went to Europe at the age of 20 and played for five seasons at Schalke 04. He went to Genoa, Italy for one season and returned to Germany in 2011. Since then he only played for the Bavarian team.

“2019 was a special year. After so much time in Germany, so much time outside Brazil, I decided to face the challenge of returning, playing here. And I chose Flamengo to play,” said Rafinha in an interview with Fla Tv.

“We dream that everything will work out, but sometimes things don’t go the way we plan. So it was a challenge that I decided to face,” he added.

Rafinha celebrated 2019 and his achievements at Flamengo (Photo: Disclosure / Alexandre Vidal)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Rafinha returned and was elected the best of the position in the Brazilian Championship. In a matter of months he won the Brazilian Championship and the Libertadores. With Flamengo he returned to the Club World Cup and was runner-up.

“It was special because I came back and so in six months we got two cups like the Brasileirão and Libertadores in such a short time. And also being able to continue playing well as I had been playing in Germany, gives me continuity. It was good because I found one a very big club like Flamengo. The fans are passionate and are giving all the support. So for me it was a wonderful change “, he said.

Difficult farewell in Germany

Rafinha played for 13 years in Germany and took root in the country. He has a German passport and has left many friends behind.

“My departure from Bayern was sad. So many friends, eight years, so many titles, so many moments there together. So it was a very hard blow. But thank God Flamengo hugged me, Flamengo fans hugged me. My family was very happy so that’s why I said that 2009 was a very special year “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette





.