Raffle a pass to be a passenger of the Virgin Galactic

Would you like to be space tourist and live the experience of traveling to the edge of space? Thanks to companies like Virgin galactic, that is already a reality. In fact, the company just made its first fully successful flight, with its founder, Richard Branson, as one of its crew. To experience that same feat, you just need $ 250,000. Logically, it is not an achievable sum for most of the people who want to eat and have a roof in which to shelter. But there is still a possibility for those of us who do not have that amount, since the Branson is raffling a free ride. The winner will become Virgin Galactic passenger without spending a single dollar.

All this was announced by the founder of the company as soon as he returned from his successful first flight. The draw will be possible thanks to the collaboration with Omaze.

And the best thing is that they do not draw a single seat in the suborbital flight, but two. Therefore, the winner may travel with a friend. Sounds exciting, of course.

What do you have to do to become a passenger on the Virgin Galactic?

Anyone can participate to become a Virgin Galactic passenger older than 18 years-old. Although there is one more requirement, since both the winner and his companion will have to prove that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The winner and their companion must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to travel

The giveaway is now open and will stay that way until September 1. Although not required, donations can be made and will go to the non-profit organization Space for Humanity. You can get a share without donating. But with donations you can get up to 6,000 more, greatly increasing the possibilities.

The winner and his companion will be able to live the experience of suborbital flight, experience the weightlessness Y see Earth from space. In addition, his craft will be propelled from the same plane that Branson’s did this weekend.

Finally, to complete the experience, they will visit the Spaceport america, in New Mexico, with all lodging expenses paid.

The winner of the draw to become a Virgin Galactic passenger will be known around September 29th. As for the trip, it is scheduled for early 2022, although there is still no final date.

Also in Ezanime.net