Raffaella Carrà passed away at 78: an icon of popular culture

The Italian television and music figure passed away at the age of 78. We go through the most emblematic moments of his career.

Raffaella Carrà, the iconic Italian artist passed away at the age of 78. After struggling against a long illness that definitely took her away from her career, the actress and singer passed away yesterday.

The choreographer and former partner of Raffaella, Sergio Japino, was in charge of giving a news story that perplexed all of Italy.

“Raffaella has left us. He has gone to a better world, where his humanity, his unmistakable laugh and his extraordinary talent will always shine ”, he expressed.

Raffaella Maria Roberta Pelloni, known by her stage name Raffaella Carrà, was an Italian singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, television presenter, and actress.

He was born in 1943, in Bologna, the same year as Mick Jagger, George Harrison and Roger Waters.

He began his career with only 9 years making a small appearance in the movie “Tormento del passato”. She began to study acting and dance, it was there that she defined her true vocation.

At just 17 years old, he made his debut in films such as “La lunga notte del 1943” and “La chance et l’amour”. He came to Hollywood in 1965 and appeared in “Colonel Von Ryan” alongside Frank Sinatra, Edward Mulhare and Trevor Howard.

You may be interested: This is how Harrison Ford looks after being injured filming Indiana Jones

She was transgressive, funny, spontaneous, unique. Raffaella Carrà was adored by the world. With his effusive personality he conquered Italy, then Spain and Latin America.

They called her from the Nino Ferrer program and to accept she put only one condition: to have a small space of her own to do whatever she wanted. It was there that he showed his talent and in just three minutes, he managed to make the world dance.

In the ’70s she had already become a show-girl. He had imposed the “Raffaella Carrà style” with platinum hair and characteristic bangs that later other figures would imitate.

With a sexy and provocative style, she dared to show one of the smallest and most insignificant parts of the body: the navel. The commotion was so great that the Vatican censored her because when she danced the song “Tuca Tuca”, the dancers would caress her mischievously and sensually.

Do not miss: Sylvester Stallone celebrated the preview of his family birthday

By the end of the seventies, he limited himself to dedicating himself solely to television. He continued with successful shows such as “Milleluci”, “Tante scuse”, “Ma che sera” and “Pronto, Raffaella!”

The artist has become an icon of the Italian industry and the world, with hits such as “A far l’amore comincia tu”, “You have to come to the south”, “Tanti Auguri” or “Hot, hot”.

His messages never had limits: freedom, homosexuality and free love were part of his happy and danceable repertoire.

When asked how she managed to talk about it, the artist expressed: “They didn’t hurt anyone. They removed many prejudices from people who did not understand that a life is a life when you have freedom “

At the end of the 90’s he was in charge of “Raffaella Carrà Show “, a night program with all the glamor that characterized it. It was the first and only that managed to interview the Mother Teresa of Calcutta in a television studio.

As of 2006, it began to have a more limited presence on television. “I have had a lot in life. Now is the time to give way to the new generations ”, he assured.

It was defined as the “Italian pop star who taught Europe the pleasure of sex” by the British newspaper The Guardian. And so it was, Raffaella Carrà became an icon of popular culture.

Continue reading: Very in love, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck walk through The Hamptons