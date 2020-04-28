Javier Pons, promoter of the “RafaPlay Now” platform, created two days ago in Mallorca for promote an initiative that allows tennis player Rafa Nadal to train at his Manacor academy, has declared to Efe that its objective is not “to seek privileges or discriminate against any athlete.”

Nadal, number two in the world and winner of 19 Grand Slam tournaments, is confined to his home in Porto Cristo (Mallorca) by the health crisis of COVID-19.

In recent days, the player has expressed his desire to return to the slopes and has given as an example to various sectors of Spanish workers who have been able to recover their respective work activities.

The “RafaPlay Now” platform has launched a message on social networks in solidarity with the Mallorcan tennis player. “We don’t want to politicize this issue, we just want Rafa to train again”said Pons, a journalist by profession.

“Behind us there are no statutes or notaries, the initiative is completely voluntary and is aimed at those who wish to have a gesture with Rafa NadalWe are convinced that he has more than earned it throughout his brilliant personal and sporting career “.

He also explained that the platform is made up of “several families from Mallorca”, and that they have already received “numerous samples of support”. “Rafa has said that confinement is detrimental to his tennis.”

“We only ask the Government of Spain and the City of Manacor to allow the best Spanish athlete in history to take their car and go to the academy to train again.Nothing else, “he said. Pons explained that behind the initiative there is a personal story.

“I want to return to Rafa Nadal the gesture he had with my father-in-law, who died in 2013 from cancer, of recording a video for him on his 65th birthday a month before he died”he indicated.

The promoter of the platform also denied that Nadal, “or anyone around him,” has contacted him in recent hours. “No, as I say, support for this initiative comes only from children and families in Mallorca, although we are also receiving numerous signs of solidarity from other places in Spain,” said Javier Pons.

