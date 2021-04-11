Rafamel Falcao was operated successfully after the facial fracture suffered in training

The Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, of Galatasaray Istanbul, underwent a successful operation this Sunday on his face after a violent shock suffered today during training.

“The operation was performed by the plastic surgeon Zeynep Sevim Aytug. There was no problem,” a doctor close to the Liv clinic in Istanbul, where Falcao was operated, assured Efe.

“The player had broken his cheekbone and it was fixed. Now he is in a plant room. His condition is stable,” added the source.

“Tomorrow they will check him again and he will probably be able to leave the hospital in a day or two,” he concluded.

The ‘Galata’ explained today that the coffee gunner suffered a collision with his partner Kerem Akturkoglu in the preparatory session and at the Ulus Liv hospital it was confirmed that he suffered a facial fracture.

While Falcao was operated on, Akturkogluno did not suffer any injuries although he also remains admitted to the clinic, according to the protocols after blows to the head.

The Colombian, who did not play this Saturday in his club’s draw against Karagumruk, has scored three goals since his reappearance on February 27 in the six games he has participated.

This season he has barely been able to play due to physical problems that have had him out for almost the entire season.

