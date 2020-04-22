Rafaella Santos did not like Mari Gonzalez’s elimination in “Big Brother Brasil 20” at all. In Paredão against Babu Santana and Manu Gavassi, the ex-panicat received 54% of the votes and had to immediately leave the confinement in the final stretch. “Outraged by this vote,” criticized Neymar’s sister. Upon arriving at the hotel, the sister was shocked to discover criticism from Rafa Kalimann and was updated on the controversies when resuming her virtual life. The model also encountered numerous praise from artists and influencers for her stance on the reality show. “You are beautiful,” said Rafaella.

Neymar’s sister irks Manu Gavassi

Wearing a t-shirt of a famous Disney character, Rafaella Santos mocked the permanence of Bruna Marquezine’s friend in the game. “Diego, did you think about who was going out?” He asked a friend. “Minnie,” he replied, referring to Manu Gavassi. “Hey! I was even dressed as Minnie”, she laughed. At a certain point in the program, Felipe Prior had criticized Manu’s stance and said that the singer seemed to live at Disney when he sent her to Paredão.

Bruna Marquezine sends message to ex-BBB: ‘Don’t hate me’

Bruna Marquezine also published a message and revealed the ex-sister’s question for celebrations in her mansion. “Greek goddess! It will shine even more! Don’t hate me, please, and let me keep calling you to the party via DM (Direct Instagram message) I’m Manu’s Pugliesi!”, She joked, citing the participant’s best friend. The actress has already warned that she will give a super celebration in honor of her friend when the “BBB20” ends.

Lexa, Anitta and more cheered for Mari Gonzalez

Lexa, Anitta and more famous were also cheering for Mari Gonzalez on the web. “Nice! Congratulations, for everything. You were wonderful. Good girl, sensible, pure … it will shine a lot out here. A lot of success”, wished Lala Rudge. “Very proud of you! I remember how nervous I was before entering and managed to show how wonderful you are. You will shine even more out here, you are already a champion!”, Said Hari Almeida. Pregnant with her 1st child with Kaká, Carol Dias sent a message: “Congratulations, you were very real in there”. “Sweet girl,” commented Romana Novais.

Model celebrates affection of celebrities and fans: ‘Very grateful’

Tata Estaniecki, mother of the newborn Beatriz, did not hide her emotion. “Friend, you are amazing! Welcome back! You are very loved here. I can’t wait to give you a super hug and tell you that you made us all proud”, he declared. In Stories, Mari Gonzalez returned the tributes: “I’m very happy. Regardless of anything, I’m seeing how much you are giving me affection and love. This is worth more than anything. Thank you for all of you who have been and are with me. . I’m really grateful, really “, she added.

(By Rahabe Barros)

