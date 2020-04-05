The little daughter of Cristian castro, Rafaela, turned 6 years old last week and although during the quarantine she could not celebrate with a massive party, she received a lot of love through the electronic media.

The first to celebrate it was her grandmother Verónica Castro, who goes out of her way to care for her as a newborn.

Happy birthday Rafaela you know that I die of love for you and soon I will hug you very tight 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😘😘😘😘😘🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBMwPBcSs9 – Verónica Castro (@vrocastroficial) April 3, 2020

“Happy birthday Rafaela, you know that I die of love for you and soon I will hug you very tight”, wrote “La Vero” along with a moving video.

The little girl had her cake, candles and surely asked for very nice wishes full of innocence.

“Today I am 6 years old, thanks for your blessings and company at a distance”, It is read on the little girl’s Instagram profile.

Fans of his father and grandmother throughout Latin America sent him blessings and best wishes.

