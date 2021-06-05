Rafaela, daughter of Cristian Castro, recorded her first musical composition

Rafaela Castro has talent in her blood and is willing to continue her family’s musical legacy. Like her father, Cristian Castro, the girl begins to form a path in this art for which she has shown natural qualities. And although it was a matter of time before the daughter of Paola Eraso brought out his talent, few imagined that at such an early age he would be celebrating his first successes.

This week, the seven-year-old girl shared on her social networks that she had recorded her first musical composition, a song that is titled Keep Dreaming and with which the doors to fame begin to open at the same time that she receives congratulations and the support from her family, including her proud grandmother, Verónica Castro.