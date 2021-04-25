Rafael Sanjuán: “We cannot know which virus will cause the next pandemic, but we do know which viruses are most likely”

Sanjuán and his team have received a European ERC grant of 2.5 million euros to investigate how viruses pass from animals to humans

The research aims to understand the behavior of viruses in order to have vaccines and treatments against them

New viruses that originate in animals and cause disease in humans are a growing concern and the arrival of Covid-19 has demonstrated the need to combat them. Knowing its composition and characteristics could help prevent future pandemics.

Its analysis in laboratories is not easy, the cultivation and isolation of viruses is often faced with technical hurdles and biosafety concerns.

Rafael Sanjuan and his team from the University of Valencia have achieved a European Research Council grant of 2.5 million euros destined to its Laboratory of Experimental Evolution of Viruses, to investigate viral emergencies and how diseases can be transmitted from animals to humans and thus be able to anticipate the possible spread with vaccines that neutralize them.

Question: What is the project about?

A: It is focused on the viral emergency, to analyze how viruses pass from animals to humans. We try to study viruses in the laboratory, do experiments with them and in particular study how they evolve genetically over time under laboratory conditions. With this we try to get to know how viruses mutate.

Q: The process should not be easy to achieve results …

A: It is not. It is complicated because today we know thousands of viruses from nature, from animals. We know them but they have never been isolated, they have never been cultivated. It is estimated that there are thousands of viruses of wild or wild species that infect and that could perfectly pass to humans as has happened with the coronavirus. In this project, we try to recreate part of these viruses from nature to try to understand their behavior, their characteristics, their possible infectivity and whether they can mutate.

Q: Will this prevent future pandemics?

A: It is very difficult to know what the next virus will be, this is not the first SARS that we have known. At the beginning of the 20th century, HIV passed from chimpanzees to humans, and then there have been more cases in 2004, 2010 … in addition to the flu every year. It is something that happens frequently. What we want is to understand viruses. We want to know what type of virus is more likely to infect humans.

Q: If successful, could we be one step ahead of them?

A: Yes. We could develop effective vaccines against categories of virus, not against just one, but against your entire family. If we have several groups of viruses and in the laboratory, we already know what traits they share or which antibody neutralizes them, we can prepare batteries of vaccines that stop contagion in humans thanks to the fact that we know their characteristics.

Q: Is this pandemic something that had to happen?

A: It’s easy to say that we knew what was going to happen, but the how and when is the difficult part. There have been many viruses, and that we are going to try to develop with the scholarship they have given us, to try to know which viruses there are, how they behave and which ones are more likely to infect humans.