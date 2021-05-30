Rafael Puente Jr close to returning to the benches

Rafael Puente Jr belongs to this new group of young coaches who seek to consolidate themselves in Mexican soccer; however, he has had no good fortune in MX League, remembering his misstep with the painting of the Atlas.

Despite that, Rafa Puente has shown that he has fresh ideas, considering that he had a good time directing the Gallos de Querétaro. The Mexican strategist has been away from the bench in the last year, but would be close to returning to coaching.

Also read: The data that Santos Laguna clings to for the comeback against Cruz Azul

According to ESPN, the Mexican coach would be in the crosshairs of a Central American historical, the Saprissa Costa Rica, even, indicate that the negotiations are advanced.

JR BRIDGE NEAR THE BANQUILLO DE SAPRISSA The former red-black coach, Rafael Puente, is one of the candidates to lead Saprissa in Costa Rica and according to information from ESPN, the name of the Mexican star has gained strength and negotiations are well advanced for pic.twitter.com/cGXemwIuLw – Soccer Media Oficial (@futbolmediaofi) May 28, 2021

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso does not believe in the “ghosts” of the Cruzazuleada

Rafa Puente has led Lobos BUAP, a team he promoted to in 2017, Gallos de Querétaro and Atlas. Currently, Saprissa is the champion of Costa Rica; however one of his goals is to transcend in the Concacaf Champions League.