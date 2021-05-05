Rafael Peñalver: The Republican Party is trying to prevent minorities from participating in the elections

May 4, 2021 May 4, 2021

The constitutional lawyer Rafael Peñalver, in conversation with José Pernalete for the program Say it Here with the Community, spoke about the future of the Republican party in the United States.

In the expert’s opinion, Trump by losing the elections and alleging that the presidency was stolen, generated doubts among voters, bringing with it “that minorities will not vote in the future, leaving out people who see in democracy the opportunity to they leave the place where they are (…) those are the people who do not want them to vote, and they place obstacles (without making this a partisan issue) so that they discourage them, and they do not go to vote ”, he stated.

Peñalver stressed that every day that passes the country is becoming more minorities, and the Republican party instead of convincing those minorities, is trying to discourage them and not participate in electoral processes.

