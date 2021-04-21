Rafael Peñalver: Police immunity may change after decision against Dereck Chauvin

April 20, 2021April 20, 2021

The constitutional lawyer, Rafael Peñalver, affirmed this Tuesday, in an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, that the case of George Floyd could completely turn around police immunity.

He also stated that this forms a clear precedent, because from now on the background of those who wish to join a police force in the United States will be investigated in detail.

“Most of those who are part of the police forces of the country are honest, and the fact that the Minneapolis police officers have come to testify and make it clear that what happened was not the right thing to do is a big step,” said the lawyer.

He also stressed that this will help officials “not abuse the power that has been granted” to defend society.

