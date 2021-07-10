Rafael Nadal’s reasons for playing Washington’s ATP 500

There are two days left to put an end to Wimbledon, although the American fast track tour is already beginning to put the first ingredients on the table. Still far from the US Open or the Masters 1000 in Canada and Cincinnati, right now the focus is on the Washington ATP 500, where Rafael Nadal has decided to return after two months of inactivity. It will be his first tournament since Roland Garros and, curiously, it will be the first time I have played it. What are the reasons? Mark Ein, executive director of the event, spoke on this topic in NBC Sports Washington.

“Since we took control of the event two years ago, we have made a great effort to reach out to the best players in the dressing room and try to tell them about our tournament and the experience they would have if they came. Ultimately, the reasons why you should be interested in coming and contesting it, “says the American, who has finally achieved the desired goal.

Installed on the official calendar since 1969 and with a glorious past full of great champions, Washington had been wanting to touch one of the Big3 members for a few years, a difficult matter considering how loaded the summer is always. Until in 2021 the flute sounded. “Nadal had never been to Washington DC, so the player environment reached out to us a couple of weeks ago and told us that they were considering the option of playing the tournament. Obviously, we immediately went to work to show them that Washington would be a fantastic place to compete, as well as having the option to also have a great experience in a city they have never been to, ”Ein insists proudly.

“It is indescribable that a world icon of the stature of Rafa Nadal comes to our city and meets our community. After 52 editions of the tournament, we have enjoyed the presence of great champions such as Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl or Arthur Ashe, but we believe that Rafa will take us to another higher level. There has never been a player as important as him who has come to play the tournament, so all this is extraordinarily exciting for us ”, he values ​​with an irrepressible happiness, no wonder.

If we look back, only one member of the Big3 had played this ATP 500 in Washington before, the Swiss Roger Federer. Of course, he did it in 1999, when he was not even in the top hundred, to lose in the first round to the German Bjorn Phau who, at that time, was outside the top400. Nadal, who decided to get out of Wimbledon and the Olympics, made the decision on Tuesday to compete in Washington, two days before his wildcard for the main draw was made official. It will also be his return to the United States, a continent he has not stepped on since the US Open 2019, where he lifted the title against Medvedev.

In search of a quality leap

For the tournament and its organization, this news represents a qualitative leap that could help them grow in the near future. Many will remember the recent triumphs in Washington of proper names such as Roddick, Del Potro, Nishikori or Zverev, but never before has Rock Creek Park enjoyed a figure like that of the Balearic.

“He is a figure that transcends tennis, even transcends sport. We are before one of those people who with only his name, just saying Rafa, you already know who we are talking about ”, adds Mark Ein, the happiest man in the world since last Thursday. “For me, the most important thing is that the children of our community can come to see him in person and get to know him first-hand. That they see him play, that they see him train and, hopefully, that he can inspire future generations of tennis players, future sports stars, business people, anyone who is simply inspired by seeing one of the best in the world in his discipline ” , shares the director of the event that will be held this summer from July 31 to August 8.