Rafael Nadal’s path in the ATP 500 Washington 2021

The last big tour of 2021 is about to enter the most attractive part. Although the ATP 250 in Los Cabos has already been contested and the ATP 250 in Atlanta is taking place, the reality is that the highest grossing tournaments, given that they will have the most attractive players, begin next week. In that sense, the main picture of the Washington ATP 500, which will have the presence of Rafael Nadal as a stellar guest by the organization. In effect, the Spaniard and 15 other tennis players will start as pre-classified (Rafa is number 1) and, thus, they will only debut the second round.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will try to pick up his pace in the American capital in order to reach his central goal for the remainder of the season in the best possible way: the United States Open. Consequently, adding good feelings will be essential to regain his confidence in himself after several weeks without competing (he has not done so since the semifinals of Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic). His first rival will come out of the duel between the local Jack Sock and the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka and the game will take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). Beyond the logical superiority, the American is a player to take into account as a result of the intensity of the service and the precision of the volley. If the gaze is projected a little further ahead, a possible opponent in a hypothetical third round could be the South African Lloyd Harris.

Likewise, Cameron Norrie, Sam Querrey and Kei Nishikori are other heavyweights to be found in his quadrant. Just in the semifinals, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz (will face Feliciano lopez or Denis Kudla in his debut), Grigor Dimitrov (poor season), Daniel Evans or the young Brandon Nakashima and Alexei Popyrin.

Secondly, Felix Auger Aliassime, who had a good string of grass-court tournaments, will be the second seeded and will start his journey against Andreas Seppi or a qualifier. In addition, in the lower part of the table there will be several Next Gens such as Jannik Sinner, Sebastian Korda (he would cross the Italian in R3), Miomir Kecmanovic, Alex de Miñaur or Jenson Brooksby.

A LAST MINUTE DOWN RAIN

Undoubtedly, many had targeted Washington as an obligatory stop on their calendar. However, the Covid-19 pandemic added to the implementation of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, a city that is on the other side of the map, forced several tennis players to get out of the contest. So much so that there will be no figures such as Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, Milos Raonic, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov (Olympic finalist), John Isner, among others.