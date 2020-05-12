It is anecdotal to know how a Masters 1000 final aroused much more expectation than what could happen in any other Grand Slam final with two different protagonists. This is tennis as in life itself; intangibles are very important and it is no longer enough to be a good tennis player, but also to excite all the fans and make tennis win more fans. The possibility that Roger Federer will defeat Rafael Nadal over the clay of Rome in 2006 it flew for a few minutes, although in the end logic prevailed.

As if it were a classical music concert, the piece that Nadal and Federer played was the strong point of the performance, and after it, many spectators rose from their seats to applaud the tremendous spectacle that Spanish and Swiss gave us. In the extensive rivalry between Nadal and Federer, the final of the 2006 Rome Masters 1000 could be one of the most undervalued matches for the viewer, living in the shadow of that Wimbledon final that Rafa and Roger played at the All England Club in London in 2008 or more recently, the final of the Australian Open in 2017.

Roger Federer, who at that time was number one in the world and the rival to beat by all, faced his sixth game against Rafael Nadal with a lot of pressure, knowing that he had the best ground player on the circuit in front of him. In an attempt to demonstrate that he was capable of anything and could beat any player on any surface, Federer played concentrated, highly motivated and very mobile on the court. The Swiss took Rafa to his limit, to his exhaustion and was about to achieve a great surprise.

The one from Basel caressed his fingertips with success. Possibly in the same conditions before a different rival the situation would have changed, but Nadal was a lot Nadal and showed once again why he is the best player in history in the mental aspect. The Helvetian despite all the dedication and the great level he showed at the Foro Italico, once again witnessed how Rafa was who bit the champion trophy and equaled Guillermo Vilas with 53 consecutive victories on clay, a statistic that he would pulverize later at Roland Garros.

In statements collected by the official website of the ATP, Rafael Nadal fondly remembers that match and what it meant for him to be able to beat Roger Federer: “It was an incredible match. It lasted five hours and something and everything was decided by small details. a wonderful comeback in the fifth set. We both played at a very high level of tennis and we also enjoyed it a lot on court. Both Roger and I had our chances to win the game, but finally I was the one who won. “

Roger Federer also remembers that game and how close he was to being able to cut the streak of good results that Nadal had until then: “I remember that five-hour battle. The public was incredible and both Rafa and I played at a very high level of tennis We were both in the best moment of our careers and we gave a great game to everyone, “said the Swiss who in his entire career has been able to beat Nadal twice on clay: Hamburg 2007 and Madrid 2009.

The final of the Rome Masters 1000 will be remembered for the day when Federer had two match points. The Swiss squandered his first opportunity with a setback that went too far from the baseline, and then missed a parallel right that allowed Nadal to equalize 5-6 and 40-40. Then the story is already known, Nadal traced and thus obtained his second wound in the Foro Italico. The second of the nine he has right now. Will he manage to add the tenth next season? Time will tell.

.