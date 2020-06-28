How many times have you heard the phrase: Rafael Nadal is not a grass player? In my place, I have listened to it countless times, but the reality is none other than that the Balearic Islands have had incredible moments about the All England Club. The history of Spanish at the London Grand Slam is made up of blinding lights and haunting shadows, a difficult balance between mutual love and the feeling of being largely incompatible by a third party who slipped into that relationship and monopolized London for itself as it is Roger Federer. We review the ten moments that have marked Rafael Nadal’s career at Wimbledon, both positive and negative, whose impact on his sporting and personal trajectory has been key to entering the history of this tournament,

1. Debut and first win in a Grand Slam

It was on June 23, 2003 when Nadal made his presentation at the British tournament. Spanish was considered one of the young promises of this sport. His good image against the Croatian Mario Ancic, was a great guarantee to confirm that he had the wood of a future champion. The story was then written alone: ​​”I had not competed for a month and that is very difficult for any player. I did not expect to win the game at all, because also, Ancic beat Roger Federer here last year in the first round and he is a great player. I think if I won it was because I was better than him. “

2. Nadal’s first epic comeback on London grass

It’s not at all easy knowing how to play a best-of-five-set match at Wimbledon, much less when you’re two-set behind to zero. Nadal managed to overcome the American Robert Kendrick in a great match where the American, supported by his great serve, put the second seed of the tournament in serious trouble. Nadal gained a lot of confidence in that match and this helped him to reach the grand final of the tournament.

3. First duel Nadal vs Federer at Wimbledon

Few would imagine Rafael Nadal reaching the Wimbledon final seeing what his playing pattern was like. On grass he has always highlighted the players specialized in serve and net, what was a 20-year-old doing there playing a final for Roger in London? In that first meeting, Nadal was a little nervous, something that made Roger better and could take the final in four rounds. It was the first of many setbacks that Nadal was going to take in his duels with the Helvetian on the grass of Wimbledon.

4. Federer returned to punish Nadal a year later

After the first lost final, Nadal reached the 2007 edition with more options and in the final he was going to prove it. Contrary to what happened a year earlier, Nadal forced Federer to release his best version, but once again succumbed to the Swiss legend. It was a hard time for Nadal, who despite playing at a high level and getting rid of complicated opponents along the way, collided again and again against Federer. 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2 and 2-6 was the final result in favor of Roger, who was thus going to conquer his fifth title at Wimbledon.

5. The third one was defeated

After two lost finals to Federer at Wimbledon, in 2008 the losing streak was cut. In what for many has been the best game in tennis history, Nadal left Roger without adding his sixth consecutive Wimbledon title, playing at a high level and demonstrating why he had the wood of champion and legend of this sport. In a match that lasted for four hours and 48 minutes, Rafa lifted his first Wimbledon tournament and made it clear to everyone that he was capable of reigning on any surface.

6. 2009 and his ordeal with injuries

Rafael Nadal, who at the time was number one in the world, issued a statement confirming that he could not defend his Wimbledon title as he was unable to overcome the discomfort he suffered on both knees and had previously caused him to drop out of the Queen’s tournament. . The Balearic that started as the great favorite to the title dragged for many months a tendinitis that would force him to get out of many tournaments that year.

7. The return of the phoenix

After missing the previous edition due to injury, Nadal returned to Wimbledon with little hope, but the less dangerous Rafa seems to be, the more tennis he offers. In an edition where he had to beat Robin Haase or Philipp Petzschner in five sets, Rafa managed to beat Tomas Berdych in the grand final, who had beaten Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. In a match with little history, Nadal defeated the Czech in three sets and won his second title in London at Wimbledon.

8. Spectacular battle against Juan Martín del Potro

Once again, the epic took place in London at the hands of the Spanish. Nadal was able to turn a very adverse scoreboard, with two sets to one advantage for Juan Martín in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2018. He uncovered the jar of the essences of the Balearic Islands to take the victory and get into a semifinals where He was defeated against Djokovic, in a very controversial match because the match was played indoors. However, his perseverance and sacrificial ability in that comeback captivated the London public who realized once again that Nadal is fine on the grass of the All England Club.

9. Psychological battle won at Kyrgios

It was one of the matches that most aroused all tennis fans. Kyrgios had disrespected Nadal on countless occasions and the morbid was served in that second round of Wimbledon. In a very close match between the two tennis players, Nadal marked the differences in the tiebreaks to finally pass the round and meet Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round.

10. Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer, one more match

Everyone dreamed of seeing a new Nadal vs Federer under the grass of Wimbledon, and the year 2019 he gave it to us in the semifinals. Nadal came with better feelings, but Federer is a lot Federer and he finally managed to advance to the final defeating the Balearic in four sets, in a very nostalgic match that made us remember the three finals played by both a few years ago.