Rafael Nadal wins the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/04/2021 at 00:00 CEST

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, number 3 of the ATP and seed number 3, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-0, 7-5 and 6-2 in two hours and nineteen minutes to the French tennis player Richard Gasquet, number 53 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the tournament.

During the match, the Spaniard managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 69% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, he managed to break the serve once, his effectiveness was 53%, he made 4 double faults and got 49% of the service points.

The Spanish will play in the round of 32 of the competition against the British tennis player Cameron norrie, number 45, next Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.