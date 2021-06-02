Rafael Nadal will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 03:15 CEST

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, number 3 of the ATP and seed number 3, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3, 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in two hours and twenty-seven minutes to Alexei popyrin, Australian tennis player, number 63 in the ATP, in the sixty-fourth finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The Australian player managed to break serve once, while Nadal did it 4 times. Likewise, the Spanish player had a 63% first serve and committed 5 double faults, managing to win 72% of the service points, while his rival’s data is 57% effectiveness, 5 double faults and 64% points obtained at service.

During the 30th final, Nadal will face off against the French player Richard Gasquet, number 53.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and the invited players.