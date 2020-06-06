Human beings often linger too long on secondary issues, even now, in the middle of a pandemic. It is something that comes as standard to those who, fortunately, were born with the luck of having basic needs covered, even if this distorted our way of valuing things. Now that the coronavirus has come to hit us, many have opened their eyes and realized the reality. Rafael Nadal is one of them, affirming in the middle of the week of Roland Garros that tennis is not the most important thing, not even the second. In a chat with fans through the Parisian tournament, the World No. 2 recorded his day to day and sent a message of hope for the future. These were his words.

– Routine during quarantine

“What I’ve done the most is being at home, although I didn’t have any other option either. I have tried to follow all the news, I have taken the opportunity to watch some series, distract myself by learning to cook and, of course, doing my daily exercises ”.

– Back to training

“I go little by little, without haste, gradually increasing the intensity. I’ve been training for two and a half weeks, although it’s not something I do every day either, I usually practice a couple of days a week. I am increasing the level of training as the days go by ”.

– Ready for competition?

“I don’t know, honestly. I try to do all the things in the right way to return safely when the time is right, to complete each stage safely, increasing intensity step by step. But, for example, if one day I feel a little more tired, I don’t train. We have time ahead to manage this situation responsibly, to carry out each phase calmly. Without being clear about the calendar yet, everything is more complicated. Hopefully the picture will be much clearer in the coming days. “

– How to stay motivated

“My motivation today is not related to tennis, really. Right now I have my mind on other issues, on following the world situation, although without forgetting the set-up of my body. I train so that my physique is ready when we have a profiled schedule again, that is my motivation during this difficult period. I am also happy to share more time with family and friends. ”

– Roland Garros Week

“I don’t think about this. I think the situation is too harsh to be thinking about the possible scenarios that we would have without this crisis. We are in an emergency situation, so right now I don’t think about what I would have liked to do if none of this had happened. My mind doesn’t work like that, but I try to stay positive, accept events, and wait for normality to return. It’s hard not to play certain tournaments, of course, I’m not 21 anymore and missing appointments like that is painful. At the same time, it is part of life, it is not so serious, what is important is all the lives that have been lost and the families that have suffered the loss of their loved ones. I love playing Roland Garros, but my mind understands that this is not the time to think about this. ”

– Message of encouragement for fans

“The most important thing now is to recover our conventional lives, overcome this terrible situation and enjoy entertainment again. It is time to learn how to have fun in a different way, learn to be happy with little things, like being with family, friends or nature. We have to enjoy other experiences, even if we are big consumers of soccer, tennis, movies and that kind of entertainment. It is time to stay calm, be patient until everything returns to normal and a solution is found for everything that is happening. ”