There is a technical feature always commented on in the game Rafael Nadal that differentiates him from the vast majority of players, and is, among many other and determining singularities, his left-handed condition. A differentiation that requires a tactical and mental adaptation in most right-handed players. Going into the most obvious, the one who is good or the best is before everyone, which would lead us to think that the reason for this article and the numbers thrown would go this way, but the question should be asked: does it carry that lefty condition? Nadal to have more difficulty when facing other lefties?

The data says no. In fact, the data says that Nadal is the best active player and the best of the ‘Open Era’ facing left-handed players. The fan can understand that, being the cross drive with weight, the blow with which Nadal dominates the track and receives back short or loose balls, sent to the drive of a left-handed player, the effect could be diminished, but obviously the tennis level that by If Manacorí treasures, it makes enough differences to add to the inherent ability of the Spanish to develop new strategies with which to continue maintaining the advantages that his hitting rhythm grants him.

Thus, Rafa is, among the active players, and with an important margin, the one that has the best% of victories against a left-handed player. It is important to add that the other players, who are also right-handed, face the best left-hander in history, Rafa himself, which already turns the balance even more in favor of the Balearic Islands.

Federer, the one who has suffered the most from Rafa, commented something about all this in the past. “For a player with a one-handed backhand, I have a great record against left-handed players. Obviously Rafa has caused me a lot of problems, which speaks to the incredible level he has reached throughout his career. ”

There is not much difference, on the other hand, when said classification is extrapolated to the entire ‘Open Era’. The current number 2 in the world exceeds in three three right-handers, Sampras, Roddick and Becker, and another of the great left-handers of all time, the American Jimmy Connors.

