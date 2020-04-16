Every time he speaks Rafael Nadal the expectation is maximum and even more when it refers to current hot issues such as the coronavirus crisis and the tennis break, with the closeness and sincerity with which he did it on the radio program El Partidazo de la Cadena Cope. The Spanish tennis player appeared to describe his feelings during these three weeks of confinement decreed by the authorities, showing his most human side, while also referring to the possibility of tennis returning, even behind closed doors, as well as the projects of fundraising that he has undertaken together with Novak Djokovic. The Serbian also came on the air and confirmed that he is in Marbella going through this difficult stage.

“Now I do better than in the beginning. I was always aware of the news that was coming, I was doing my exercises a little discouraged and I was not focused. Since a few days I am again optimistic, we have looked for ways to help as far as possible possible and I went back to my routine, “says a Nadal who acknowledged trying to stay in shape, which is not easy in these circumstances. “I try to stay active and do prescribed physical activities, but I have gained some weight. In any case, what matters least to me right now is tennis, “said the Spaniard, who is eager to explain his concern for the social context.

He has always shown great involvement in the problems that have plagued the world and it could not be less this time, where he has been part of several solidarity initiatives. “When there are people having as bad a time as now, the least important thing is my career. In any case, I think it will be difficult for us to play a tournament in the short or medium term because tennis is a global sport that requires trips from many people from different places, “declared a man who does not see clearly play behind closed doors. “Our sport is very global, we move week by week around the world, organizing a tennis tournament involves mobilizing many people from one place to another and that is very risky. I think that until there is a cure, the situation will be complicated. In tennis we must have a lot of responsibility and have peace of mind, “he said.

As for its closeness to Novak Djokovic, which came on the air from Marbella, the Balearic Islands was explicit. “We have been talking for hours these past few days in the Players Council and among us, looking for ways to help our sport. I appreciate the great detail you had to join the initiative #OurBestVictory. We are looking for ways that tennis people who are having a hard time can survive. The 100 best in the world will have no problem, but we have to help the rest of the ATP, “said the Spaniard. For his part, the Balkan appreciated the fact that he could spend time with his family and explained the reason for being in Marbella.

“My brother lives here, that is why we are spending this time all together. We are very happy and it is fantastic to spend time with the family because tennis players are always traveling and now we can spend quality time,” said a man who He even suggested the possibility of residing in Spain in the future. “We are doing very well and it is likely that in the future we will move here,” said the Serb, who is maintaining great activity in terms of donations. Refering to possibility of resuming activity, Novak was clear. “I am ready to play, but I think it will take months to resume the activity. Playing behind closed doors is not something that is up to us, I think health is above sport,” he said. Very interesting the conversation between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, two people tremendously involved in helping others.

