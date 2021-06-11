Rafael Nadal stays at the gates of the Roland-Garros final

06/11/2021

On 06/12/2021 at 00:15 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, number 3 of the ATP and seed number 3, suffered a defeat 3-6, 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 in the semifinals of Roland-Garros in four hours and sixteen minutes against Novak Djokovic, Serbian, number 1 in the ATP and seed number 1. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the final of the tournament.

The statistics about the match show that the Serbian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, obtained a 65% first serve, committed 3 double faults, winning 59% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 6 times, obtained 65% effectiveness, committed 8 double faults and managed to win 53% of the service points.

In the final, the Serbian tennis player will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 and seeded number 5, next Sunday from 3:00 p.m. Spanish time.

The tournament Roland-Garros Indiv. Masc. It takes place on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and the guests. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.