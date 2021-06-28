Rafael Nadal relaxes in Ibiza after putting a break from tennis

Said and done, the tennis star takes a well-deserved break in Ibiza, before continuing to play with a more relaxed schedule.

On June 17, Rafael Nadal announced that “after listening to his body” this year will not participate in either the Wimbledon tournament or the Tokyo Olympics; to be able to rest in order to extend his sports career and continue doing what makes him happy: compete at the highest level!

True to his word, the Spanish athlete took the opportunity to leave holidays to Ibiza, where we could see him very relaxed with some friends on his luxurious yacht “Great White” this Friday.

Rafa showed off his spectacular shirtless physique, while looking for the best pose to sunbathe and match his tan. With his fringes blowing in the wind, the tennis player looked ready for a commercial dressed only in a pink and white bathing suit.

Recovering his body and mind, the world number three focused his gaze on the horizon while enjoying the views sitting in the back of his boat, even he seemed to be projecting his next victories into the future.

At one point, the 35-year-old player and his friends decided to get down to business and began cleaning an ice chest, which they surely ended up using to refresh a few drinks.

Enjoying everyday pleasures, Nadal stood alone on the platform watching as he sprinkled water into the container.

A little sea always helps, so after recharging, the tennis player with 20 Grand Slam titles plans to return for the US Open in September of this year.