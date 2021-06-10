Rafael Nadal reaches the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the 14th time

Yesterday’s victory of Rafael Nadal In the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2021 he brought with him a very striking fact that very few have brought to light. The Spaniard managed to advance to the Roland Garros semifinals for the fourteenth time, matching Jimmy Connors’ record at the US Open. Ahead is only the 15 times that Roger Federer managed to reach the penultimate round of the Australian Open. Will Nadal be able to match the Swiss’s figure next year?

Roger Federer (Australian Open): 15 Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros): 14 Jimmy Connors (US Open): 14 Roger Federer (Wimbledon): 13 Jimmy Connors (Wimbledon): 11 Novak Djokovic (US Open): 11 Novak Djokovic ( Roland Garros): 11

