Rafael Nadal – Novak Djokovic. Roland Garros with a historical aroma

The classic of modern tennis. Many may speak of the rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. However, reality shows that the most disputed match is between the Spanish and Novak Djokovic. And this Friday they will meet for the 58th time in their careers with a record slightly in favor of the Serbian (29-28). Although we are used to seeing them both in the definition of each of the tournaments in which they participate, this time they will face each other in the framework of the semifinals of Roland Garros and in a match that has much more value than a simple victory. Indeed, the meeting will not only have the flavor of getting a ticket to the final, but will also have several incentives that make it special. Then in Break Point We draw up a list with their consequent arguments by which we believe that it could be one of the most important parties of their lives.

THE POSSIBILITY OF CONTINUING IN THE FIGHT FOR ANOTHER GRAND SLAM

A victory would put the two players one step away from adding a new ‘big’ title to their showcases. In that sense, Rafa would be one match away from lifting his 21st Grand Slam crown and, thus, he would become the top winner of these tournaments in the history of this sport. So much so that he would surpass Federer himself with whom he currently shares the top of the table. In addition, Nole would see a luxury possibility: he would be at the gates of 19 °, a fact that would push things even more at the top.

DJOKOVIC’S CHANCE TO WIN (AT LEAST) TWICE ALL THE GRAND SLAMS

Of the 83 trophies he garnered throughout his career, Djokovic has 18 Grand Slam titles. Despite that, the distribution of those is not the most even of all due to a simple connection: Rafael Nadal, clay and Roland Garros. That is why overcoming the manacorí will give him the chance to stay with his second success in Bois de Boulogne. Consequently, it would be added to the list with 9 Australian Opens, 5 Wimbledon and 3 US Open.

NADAL WANTS TO EQUAL THE HEAD TO HEAD AGAINST THE SERBIAN

The King of clay will try to tie the record between the two, who has a small advantage for the Balkan of 29-28. However, the score goes to 19-7 in Rafa’s favor if only matches played on clay are taken into account. And if the cloth is reduced even more and we stick only to the French Open, it is a resounding 7-1 for the top winner in Paris. On the other hand, the level exhibited by the Serbian is not the best and a victory could be a great scene blow.

EXTEND HIS REIGN, ANOTHER OBJECTIVE

The Philippe Chatrier stadium is the courtyard of Nadal’s home. It could move there since it moves like a fish in water. Years go by and he continues to win and rivals emerge, but they fail to plant opposition. Consequently, it would be very valuable for Rafa to know that at 35 he can continue to establish himself in the French capital. Of course, with a victory against Nole, the story would not end, although it would leave him one game (against Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas) from continuing to write the history books.

ESCAPE IN THE RANKING

Djokovic knows he has Daniil Medvedev on his heels after his strong performance at Roland Garros. In fact, the Russian will appear next Monday in the second step of the ranking with 10,143 units. And the Serb needs to dedicate himself to take a nearly 2,000-point lead at the top. So much so that if they were eliminated in the semifinals they would only be separated by 690 points and in Wimbledon their leadership in the world rankings could end – momentarily.

CLIMBING IN THE RACE TO TURIN

They both know how to take care of their physique to arrive the best prepared to the second part of the season. In a still atypical year with a pandemic in between and with the celebration of the Tokyo Olympics, all the points that can be added in the big events are well received. And being champion at Roland Garros could place them in a privileged position, which would position them with a lot of advantage facing the end-of-year Masters in Turin.