It is often said that sports feats such as those achieved by Rafael Nadal they can only be valued in their fair measure when time passes and we all realize the real difficulty that it will have if it wants to approach its records. The Spanish is in the fight for being considered the best tennis player in history, but what no one has any doubt about is that he is the best on clay on all time, the past and who knows if the future. Of course, it is difficult to think of any mortal who is capable of dynamiting the records of a Raphael who, if the coronavirus had not got in the way, would be in Monte Carlo preparing his assault on a possible twelfth title.

Few places exist on the planet where Rafa feels more comfortable. The idyllic picture of the Montecarlo Masters 1000 Center Court, by the sea, has become a natural habitat for the Spaniard, who first landed there in 2003. At just 16 years old, he made his presentation in society, winning a second round of a top-10 as Albert Costa (seventh in the world at that time), after opening his win box against Karol Kuçera. In the third round he could not Guillermo Coria, who already saw what was coming for the following years but was able to hold the tennis flow of a Rafa still inexperienced and lacking in physical maturity.

From there, and after not going to the 2004 edition, the construction of impregnable empire. Nadal chained 46 consecutive games won in Monte Carlo. Yes, 46, nothing more and nothing less. It is convenient to taste this data to get to the idea of ​​the scope of it, which materialized in eight consecutive titles. In 2005 the four-game final is remembered against Coria, while in 2006 there was a tremendous duel against Roger Federer, solved by 6-2 6-7 (2) 6-3 7-6 (5). In the 2007 and 2008 tournaments he did not miss a single set, while in 2009 Djokovic warned of what would come next, by ripping off a sleeve in the final. The 2010 edition was Rafa’s most authoritative.

He let out just 14 games in the entire tournament, inflicting harsh punishment on Fernando Verdasco in the final by beating him 6-0 6-1. In 2011 he crushed all his rivals, letting go only a partial against Andy Murray, while in 2012 he returned to lift the trophy without having given a set and with a feeling of power hardly comparable to any other tennis player in history, winning 6-3 6-1 to a Novak Djokovic that came as number 1 in the world. The streak ended in 2013, in which it was the only defeat on clay by the Spaniard in that season. Nadal suffered against Dimitrov and Tsonga more than expected, and could not impose his authority on an inspired Djokovic, who months later, was very close to beating the Spanish, in that mythical 9-7 in the fifth round for the Balearic Islands.

In 2014 and 2015, Rafa arrived without much competitive pace or confidence, after having experienced physical problems. Yielded to David ferrer 6-7 (1) 4-6, in the quarterfinals, and against Novak Djokovic 3-6 3-6 in the semifinals, respectively. In 2016 he found a balsamic victory, defeating Murray in the semifinals and Gael Monfils in the final, while in 2017 and 2018 its most outstanding and authoritative version returned. The last episode we all remember; that defeat against Fabio Fognini that was understood when the weeks passed and it was clear that something was wrong with Rafa on a mental level. He recovered with extreme solvency and speed to lift another Roland Garros title.

The Principality longs for the company of their King and they will have to wait until 2021 to witness the manifest spectacle that involves seeing Rafael Nadal about the Monegasque hostel. For the moment, the only consolation left is to recall his exploits from past seasons and soak up the glorious pages that Spanish has written, writes and will continue to write in the history of tennis. Look back to value everything done and face the future with renewed energy. Soon everything will be as before or who knows if even better. In regards to Nadal’s idyll with Monte Carlo, it is difficult to think that it can be improved.

.