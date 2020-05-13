As much as I rub my eyes and pinch my skin, the reality is irrefutable. There is a name, Rafael Nadal, which is repeated as if it were a mantra in all the tournaments and could not be less than in the Masters 1000 Rome. Possibly this will be the reaction of our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the generations that come after and have the magnificent idea of ​​analyzing the history of this beautiful sport. You can never ignore the possibility that someone equals or exceeds the records of the Balearic Islands on clay, but the monstrosity of what he has achieved ensures such a reaction in any fan of the future. It will be impossible to transmit the greatness of a player who squanders records and elevates the capacity of a human being to play tennis on this surface, turning his activity into a lethal art, into a fierce and harmonic dance at the same time.

The Italic Forum It is one of those places where the great ones must leave their mark and the empire created by Rafael Nadal Not only has it succeeded, but it has prevented some of the best in history from writing a legacy in what for centuries was the capital of the West. No one had won more than three editions of the Italian tournament in its entire history (they made a triplet Jaroslav Drobny, Marty Mulligan and Thomas Muster) until that of Manacor was presented in society. He arrived in Rome already with certain packaging, classified as 7 in the world and predicting strong emotions. It was in 2005 his first Italian skirmish and was resolved with the first of the nine titles that populate his resume for this event.

Nadal has played 67 games at the Masters 1000 Rome, with a balance as forceful as that of 61-6. It is easy to write it, say it, read it, but almost impossible to internalize it and give it the merit it deserves. Perhaps only time will allow us to realize what that young man who played his first match against Mikhail Youzhny, winning 6-0 6-2, has succeeded. In that edition, Guillermo Coria was imposed in an agonizing encounter resolved in the tiebreak of the fifth manga, which was a clear message to the Argentine: “Your time is up.” It was not necessary for me to verbalize it, it is what we all think when witnessing that display of illusion, self-confidence, strength and talent.

He had three consecutive titles and his first defeat did not come until the first round of Rome 2008, when a Juan Carlos Ferrero very inspired who took advantage of the physical wear accumulated by the Balearic Islands. The fact that the Italian tournament is the last on the ground tour before Roland Garros has caused Rafa to appear at times with more physical and mental wear than is advisable for an event of this magnitude. It was not the case of his defeat against Novak Djokovic in the finals of 2011 and 2014, when the Serbian imposed his authority on Rafa, in the umpteenth chapter of a rivalry that has experienced epic moments in the Italian capital, such as that 2012 final played on Monday by the persistent rain that prevented will play on the scheduled day.

Between 2015 and 2017, Rafa lived his worst moments in the Italic Forum. Lacking confidence and spark in what was the worst year of his entire career, he succumbed in the quarterfinals to Stan Wawrinka, playing with more heart than tennis arguments. He lost in the quarterfinals to Novak in 2016, weeks before the serious injury that forced him to retire from Roland Garros that year was confirmed, while in 2017 his executioner was Dominic Thiem, who earned enough merit to beat an exhausted Nadal after winning in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid. So that, only four men have been able to beat Rafael Nadal in Rome: Ferrero, Wawrinka, Djokovic and Thiem. The Balearic has won the heart of the Foro Italico and will try to continue expanding its record and reach the 10 titles, a round figure that would further enlarge its already unbeatable legend in this Masters 1000 Rome.

