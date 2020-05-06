The Association of Professional Tennis Players announced that the calendar could possibly be resumed from July 13; However, Nadal does not believe it possible.

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, number two in the world ranking, considers lost the possibility of resuming the 2020 season in white sport, so he has his eyes fixed on next year’s Australian Open.

After the suspension of activities due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) announced that the calendar could possibly be resumed from July 13; However, Nadal does not believe it possible.

Just over two months of inactivity and Rafa does not consider the possibility of returning to the courts in 2020, so he began planning his next season.

“I sign to be ready for 2021. Hopefully. I’m more concerned with the Australian Open than what happens later this year. 2020 I see it practically lost. I hope to be able to start next year. Hopefully so, “he said in an interview for Spanish media.

Some days ago, In a conversation with Swiss Roger Federer, Nadal accepted that he has not been able to train at all and that he had not played a tennis racket for a long time.

Despite that, the Spanish assures that little by little he is resuming training and gradually improves his rhythm, so that if he returns, he is ready by then.

“Suddenly, my activity has been stopped 100 percent. For everyone it has been a shock. It was difficult for me to adapt at the beginning, but then I have been taking the rhythm; I have done a double session again, in the morning and in the afternoon, and I have been setting a few hours and recovering routines, “he confessed.

White sports authorities are constantly evaluating the world situation during the pandemic, so the future of the tennis circuit is not yet assured. (Ntx)