Rafael Nadal disappointment defeat Novak Djokovic Roland Garros 2021

It is never easy to assume a defeat in the tournament that is the priority objective in your career, but Rafael Nadal He again gave a lesson in sportsmanship and knowing how to be at a press conference in which he left very interesting reflections. The Spanish had made it clear that this Roland Garros 2021 It was the most important tournament of his professional career, but he has conceded what is his third defeat of his career at Philippe Chatrier. Recognizing the high level of his rival, Novak Djokovic, and trying not to incur great drama due to the defeat, the Spaniard analyzed in depth what happened, spoke about the conditions in which the game was developed and left a clear warning that the future is increasingly blurred for him.

Key to the game and analysis of what happened

“If I win the third set maybe everything would have changed, but I don’t like to talk about the games in terms of a point very much. The reality is that, except for the beginning, everything has been very close and I have not been able to make a difference. My The ball didn’t do the damage he needed and Novak played very long, he hardly made mistakes and we have to give him all the credit. I know I can play better on this court, I have given everything physically and mentally, but it has not been enough . I missed a simple volley in the tiebreak, but they are mistakes that can happen. I have played with one of the best in history and I was missing an extra, but my game was by no means a disaster. I don’t think this has He was the best Djokovic of ever, even though he played a great game, but things have been lacking for me, “he argued.

Difficulty playing in night conditions

“I do not pretend that it is an excuse, far from it. At these levels, the one who adapts best is the one who wins, but it is true that the track gets slow and the ball less lively, which favors him because my shots they stop having that extra effect. In any case, I wasn’t able to play as long as I needed to get him out of position. This is a sport, you can win and lose, today I couldn’t win and that’s the only reality. to congratulate Novak, “he declared.

What does this defeat imply in your career

“Having won 13 times it hurts less to lose on one occasion, but it is true that the years pass and nothing is eternal. I am aware that each edition will have fewer possibilities, this year I had an important option. I am not a person who dramatizes a lot of defeats or exalt me ​​when you win. In this sport you have to be prepared for victory and defeat because every time you go out there you are exposed to both. Next year I hope to return with the enthusiasm and the necessary work to give me a opportunity. At times I have played well in the tournament, but today I have missed a bit. I’m sad because I lost in the most important game of the year for me, but life goes on, “he said.

Discomfort in your left foot and short-term schedule

“It has not been anything that conditioned the game, it simply derives from the scaphoid injury that I suffered in 2005 and that in games of this duration and intensity it can take its toll. I had a bandage that was compressing me too much and it was already unbearable. No I am going to play the Mallorca tournament on grass, although I would have loved it, but in this case it is impossible since it is the week before Wimbledon and I do not have time to prepare it. I do not know what tournaments I will have on my schedule, it has been a very intense and I will have to decide if I play or not in London. Right now I do not have the mental clarity to think about it, I need tranquility, “said the Spaniard.