Rafael Nadal defeats Andújar in the ATP of Acapulco

Rafel Nadal only took 90 minutes to overcome Pablo Andújar in a match where the Spanish showed the great level he currently has. It was a forceful 2-0 that confirms the leading role of the world number 2 in the ATP of Acapulco.

02/26/2020

Act on 02/27/2020 at 10:25

CET

At the Acapulco spa, Andújar made a break on Rafa’s first serve that started at a great pace but found a response from number 54 in the ranking. which confirmed the break to go ahead 2-0.

From there the match was dominated by Nadal, who neutralized the opponent’s good setback. He went bankrupt in the fourth game to tie the score 2-2, did it again in the sixth and headed for victory against a struggling Andujar, but was unable to face an opponent who found the lucidity of his two-handed backhand.

With 65 percent of points earned in the first service, Nadal was satisfied with his performance in the initial sleeve and went out to kill in the second in which he broke Andújar’s serve in the first game and did it again in the fifth.

Andújar persisted, he broke in the sixth, but Nadal broke him in the seventh and kept the serve in the eighth to win.

Clear objective

Rafa, 33, seeks to conquer the title in Acapulco to regain number one in the world and reach the position of 1,000 Masters in Indian Welles and Miami.

“The most important thing after a while without competing was to win. I needed a game like today to get a rhythm, “said the one from Manacor, winner of 19 Grand Slam tournaments.

Complicated rival

In the round of 16, Nadal will face this Wednesdays 20-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who on Monday defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In another duel on Tuesday, the German Alexander Zverev, second favorite, 7-6 (6), 6-1 against the Taiwanese Jason Jung. Zverev suffered to decipher the Asian game that caused a ‘tie break’, but in the second it collapsed.

The world number seven will face the American Tommy Paul in the round of 16.

This Tuesday, Canadian Felix Auger-Alliassime, fourth favorite, defeated Australian Alex Bolt 6-3, 7-6 (5), Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-3 and Spanish Pedro Martinez led Moldova’s Radu Albot 6-3, 6-2.

