You can say higher, but not clearer. When Rafael Nadal He speaks, the credit that his words hold is enormous and his influence at the media level in Spain is close to mysticism. Mass idol and reference both on and off the track, the current world number 2 appeared in a talk organized by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation where he analyzed the current hot issues, leaving statements that will provoke multiple reactions by many and highlighting Nadal’s commitment to both tennis and society. The coronavirus It has altered everything and strong emotions are approaching in the long-awaited de-escalation.

-Balance of the tragedy and criticism of the institutions. “We have had a very difficult month and a half, with very unpleasant news and seeing many people die. Now there are going to be serious economic problems, with people who will lose their jobs. The priority continues to be saving lives. Very important measures have had to be taken. drastic because, unfortunately, no preventive measures had been established. It is a pity that the adequate materials have not been available for the toilets, whose attitude and sacrifice has been memorable, “said the Spanish player. “This whole situation will lead to great suffering for society.

-Return to training. “It will be difficult to regain fitness after so much time completely stopped. All players are going to have a lot of discipline and sacrifice. Although now the important thing is still health and there are much more relevant things than tennis, I consider that if you are already letting some people go to work, they should allow the tennis players to train complying with the health security measures established by the Ministry, “said Nadal, who has always been characterized by being a cautious and understanding person, and who received these words the support of his colleagues present at the talk.

-Possibility that the ATP circuit will return normally in 2020. “I am very pessimistic in this regard. I do not think that you can return with a normal rhythm of activity because it requires a lot of travel and in tennis there are a lot of people involved. Although it was played behind closed doors, you need a lot of people of different places to organize an event such as a tennis tournament and this problem is international, so it will be complicated, “argued a Rafael Nadal whose reflections must be taken into account. His words can penetrate deeply at the institutional and sports level, and it is not ruled out that they have short-term consequences.

.