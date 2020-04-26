Statistics are relatively important, but they deserve to be taken into account in the constant process of interpreting the history of the sport. The ATP ranking It is the best thermometer to clarify some aspects and it is clear that the current stage is one of the most productive for players over 30 years of age. What was once an age perceived by most as the time to seriously consider a short-term withdrawal, there are few examples of tennis players who have achieved a splendid performance far beyond this figure. But How many weeks has a player older than 30 years led the world ranking? Looking at the statistics provided by MisterOnlyTennis, it is clear how Rafael Nadal He is the one who, so far, has managed to add more weeks after turning thirty.

A few dates ago we analyzed how Roger Federer he was the absolute leader in terms of consecutive weeks at the top of the list, having added all 237 continuously of the 310 that he registers in total. The fact that this streak was framed in the first decade of the 21st century means that the Helvetian is not among the three players with more weeks as number 1 after 30 years. This is anecdotal because in the collective imagination of all fans there will always be the perception that Roger’s longevity has been stratospheric and has remained competitive for a long time, reaping great titles. This indicate of the number 1 must be perceived with the indelible competence of Novak Djokovic and the mentioned Nadal.

The Serbian is in the second position of that classification that measures the weeks as number 1 after thirty, with a total of 59. He has 68 shooting range that the Spanish registers, so he could in the expected battle between the Balkan and Balearic Islands for the next few times, this statistic may undergo major alterations and a Novak sorpasso is not ruled out. Among the top eight is another active tennis player, such as Andy Murray (14). One more irrefutable proof of the splendid stage that tennis has lived for a long time, with an amazing accumulation of great stars. Jimmy Connors, the longest-running player in history at a very competitive level, he is among the best in this discipline (17 weeks) but very far from Big3 and third place, Andre Agassi.

Illustrious names in the history of the sport do not appear on the list for having retired young, such as Pete Sampras or Björn Borg, while the legend Rod Laver did not have time to develop his best level from the moment the ATP ranking it began to offer classifications, that is, from 1973. It is worth contextualizing the feat of taking over the world ranking after over thirty, comparing that figure with the general figure at the top of the classification. These are the players who have been number 1 in the world for more than 30 years, according to the data offered by MisterOnlyTennis:

Rafael Nadal: 68 weeks out of 209 total

Novak Djokovic: 59 weeks out of 282 total

Andre Agassi: 33 weeks out of 101 total

Roger Federer: 25 weeks out of 310 total

Ivan Lendl: 23 weeks out of 270 total

