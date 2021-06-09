Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman at Roland Garros 2021

There will be a day when the legend becomes reality, when the alien becomes human and yields to the inexorable passage of time, but that day has not yet arrived. Rafael Nadal has qualified for the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021 after an encounter that perfectly synthesizes what it means to face him at the Philippe Chatrier. He had in front of Diego schwartzman, one of the toughest possible rivals on clay, performing at his best, embroidering tennis at times and conveying the feeling that he was in a position to achieve something historic. But Rafa said no, not at my house, not yet. He suffered to endure the pull, found a turning point, bowed the Peque and morally sank him when he saw that after crowning a mountain, there was another as much or more rugged. The end result was 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-0.

It was a timid start on the part of both, with a first set in which only the magnitude of the battle that could be unleashed was intuited. Schwartzman tried to gain the initiative at all times, but he did not play with margin in his shots, which caused him to incur too many errors. Nadal played with intelligence, alternated changes in height with an increasingly marked aggressive vocation and managed to open a gap on the scoreboard in the sixth game. There was a notable mistake that made him deliver the service, but he reacted fiercely to chain another two games won and win a partial victory without the need for great bragging.

That was not going to stay that way. A born competitor like Schwartzman was not going to leave the track without showing that he has enough weapons to unsettle the Spaniard. The Argentine managed to move the ball much faster in the second sleeveHe played with great depth and was able to dominate Spanish. Rafa’s tall balls were shorter than usual and were mercilessly attacked by the current world number 10, relaunched in confidence. The feeling of not looking dominating seemed to anguish the Spaniard, who began to rush greatly in his shots. With 4-4, he played a bad game to the rest, committing mistakes inappropriate to the context of the match. Nadal was swimming against the current and although he won two memorable points in the tenth game, he made mistakes of nervousness and precipitation that caused the break and the set for the Argentine.

Nadal finished with 35 winners and 29 unforced errors

The most notable emotions occurred in the third partial, where a sense of urgency, and even fear, flooded the Balearic’s followers. Rafa was not at all comfortable, who found a real lifeguard in the middle of a storm thanks to his excellent service performance. He hardly put in trouble from the rest to an unleashed Schwartzman, who promised them very happy with 4-3 on the scoreboard. But there everything changed. Nadal found one of those trend-changing points, a display of power dominating with his drive that restored all his confidence and made him see that only by taking risks would he be able to win this match. He chained three consecutive games and left Peque without a prize after an exhibition.

The punishment was such that it was difficult for Diego to digest, and even more so when he saw how Nadal had several more gears in his game, which he put without fear during a fourth set that turned out to be an implausible display. Amazing level of play the one deployed by the Balearic, who puts on the table all the credentials to reap a new title. We usually talk about the legendary intangibles that he boasts Rafael Nadal, but what was seen today in the Philippe Chatrier was very tangible, very real and very intimidating for anyone who tries to beat him. Semifinals of Roland Garros 2021 and waiting for a rival, who will come out of the duel between Djokovic and Berrettini.