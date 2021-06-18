Rafael Nadal announces that he will not participate in Wimbledon or the Olympics

Rafael Nadal shines in a 1:28 soccer-tennis match

(CNN Spanish) – Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced this Thursday on his Twitter account that he will not participate in the Wimbledon tournament or the next Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo.

Hello everybody. I want to inform you that I have decided not to participate in the next edition of Wimbledon that will be held from June 28 to July 11. Nor will I play the Olympic Games finally scheduled for July 24-30. – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

“It is a decision that is never easy to make. After listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that it is the right decision in order to extend my sports career and continue doing what makes me happy; compete at the highest level and keep fighting, “said the athlete in a second tweet.

Rafael Nadal, 13 times champion at Roland Garros, spoke precisely of that tournament saying that there were only two weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon. «… It has not helped my body to recover from the always demanding clay court season. It has been two months of great effort and the decision I make is focused on the medium and long term, “he explained.

The tennis player said he wanted to avoid excesses in order to continue his career long-term.

About the Olympics, he said they had always been his “priority as an athlete.”

“I found the atmosphere that every athlete wants to feel at least once and personally I was lucky enough to experience them intensely on three occasions and also to be the standard-bearer of my country,” he wrote.

The Twitter thread, published in both English and Spanish, already has millions of reactions and messages of support.

