The activity of Rafael Nadal During confinement with coronavirus, she is being frantic. Involved in a multitude of projects that aim to help alleviate the dire consequences of the crisis, the Balearic Islands are required by many media and every minute of their time is high. In a relaxed chat with RTVE following the re-broadcast of the final of the Mutua Madrid Open 2017, which he won against Dominic Thiem, the current number 2 in the world offered interesting statements about the importance of that season in his professional career, about what what it feels like to be seen on television and, of course, in reference to your mood and anticipation of when you can return to tennis.

– Possibility of returning to compete and emotional feelings. “The first weeks were hard, like everyone else, it was difficult for me to adapt to the new reality and I was very aware of the terrible news that came all the time. Now everything is going better. I keep trying to help as much as possible and right now I don’t think about anything special about tennis. The truth is that if you ask me about competing, I see an uncertain and distant future. What I have to do is train in order to be prepared for when this happens, but tennis continues on a secondary level right now and I think it will be like this for a long time, “he said before referring to the suffering that can be generated by this crisis. “We need to recover our routines little by little, normal life. Efforts will have to be made because the economy is going to suffer a lot and tennis too, as we are already seeing,” he said, without making any reference to the information that emerged a few hours ago.

– Importance of 2017 in your career. Nadal reviewed with his usual photographic memory what happened that week in Madrid, putting it in context. “The truth is that 2017 was one of the most special and important years of my career. During 2015 I was unable to play at my best level without injury, something that had never happened, and in 2016 when I was recovering the positive feelings I broke my wrist and from there everything was difficult. Being able to play as well as I did that year, even if I lost three consecutive finals (Australia, Acapulco and Miami), was key for me, “argued a player who finished adding that season two Grand Slam titles, in Roland Garros and US Open.

– How does it feel to be seen on television. “I must admit that I have seen quite a few games of mine during this confinement and it is curious, because from the outside I see everything much more difficult than on the track. There are decisions that I make at important moments that, when watching them from the sofa, I say fuck how you did that In any case, it is quite difficult for me to see myself for the sake of enjoying myself, that is, without analyzing myself, “said a laughing Rafael Nadal that gives a new lesson of those intangibles that only the great champions possess.

